Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the February 11th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Charlie’s stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,847,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,711,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Charlie’s has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

