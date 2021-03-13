Charles D. Young Sells 55,439 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE INVH opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.