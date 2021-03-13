Charles D. Young Sells 55,439 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE INVH opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.