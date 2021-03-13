Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%.

CSBR opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

In other news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $356,878.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

