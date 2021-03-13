Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

Champions Oncology stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a PE ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

In other news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $356,878.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

