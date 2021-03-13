CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.55

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 8787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

