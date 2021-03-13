CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Major Shareholder Purchases $180,280,282.50 in Stock

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 16,024,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $180,280,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CFII opened at $8.73 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,562,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $12,122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $9,114,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,671,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,396,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

