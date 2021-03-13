Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Update

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CSQPF traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSQPF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

