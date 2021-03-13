CertiK (CTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.47 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. CertiK has a total market cap of $92.47 million and approximately $22.13 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00004333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00462570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00062561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00079393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00530026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,458,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,739,503 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

