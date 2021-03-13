Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 187.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

