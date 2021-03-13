Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 259.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

