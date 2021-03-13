Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 259.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.