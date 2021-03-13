Cerity Partners LLC Sells 323 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $98.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

