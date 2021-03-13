Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942,121. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

