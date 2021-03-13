Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

