Cerity Partners LLC Invests $529,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,412,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74,422 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 249,916 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,401. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $77.11.

