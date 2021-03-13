Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

TDG stock opened at $599.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $625.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,200 shares of company stock worth $33,135,471 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

