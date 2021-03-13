Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 146.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of eBay by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,502 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 317,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.34 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

