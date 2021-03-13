Cerity Partners LLC Has $923,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in The Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

