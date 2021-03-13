Cerity Partners LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1,769.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $127.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

