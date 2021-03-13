Cerity Partners LLC Has $666,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.30. 391,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,508,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

