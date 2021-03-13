Cerity Partners LLC Has $314,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,831,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

