Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 147.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 480.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 216,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.