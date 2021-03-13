Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in State Street by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in State Street by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

