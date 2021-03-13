Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $791,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $727.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

