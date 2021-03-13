Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6,686.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $45.67 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62.

