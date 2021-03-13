Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of IMNM opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78.

About Immunome

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

