Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.