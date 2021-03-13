Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

CPF stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $759.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,846 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.