Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$12.49 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.