Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sheryl Pressler Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60.

Sheryl Pressler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Sheryl Pressler sold 1,149 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$15,166.80.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sheryl Pressler sold 1,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$12.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

