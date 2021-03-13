Centerra Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CG opened at C$12.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

