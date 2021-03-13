CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 910,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,623,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

