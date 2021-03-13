Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $11.48. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 11,864 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 75,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

