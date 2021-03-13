Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE remained flat at $$8.44 during trading on Monday. 345,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,573,746. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.