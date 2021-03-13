Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.31. Cemtrex shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 52,311 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

