Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the February 11th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMXC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. 16,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,608. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Cell MedX has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

