Celer Network Trading Up 90.7% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $299.99 million and $184.18 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 90.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00050583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.12 or 0.00681867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,112,747 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

