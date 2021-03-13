CCUniverse Price Up 88.7% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 88.7% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $17,960.35 and $73.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006347 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000055 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

