Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Denise C. Johnson Sells 80,695 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CAT opened at $229.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $229.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.