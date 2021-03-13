CashBet Coin Price Reaches $0.0104 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $7.50 and $10.39. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00653397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00025346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

