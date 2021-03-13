Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $7,476,823.25 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 28,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $7,476,823.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $286.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $323.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

