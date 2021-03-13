Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Cars.com worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cars.com by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

