Carry Trading Up 64.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 64.5% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $89.90 million and $15.35 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,262,978,645 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

