CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

PRTS opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,758 shares of company stock worth $4,564,496. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $21,734,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CarParts.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

