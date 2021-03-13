Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

