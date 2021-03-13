Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the February 11th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 69,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

