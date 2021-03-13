Carl Richmond Buys 190,000 Shares of Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Carl Richmond purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,360.00 ($87,400.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.38.

Get Ardent Leisure Group alerts:

About Ardent Leisure Group

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 43 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.