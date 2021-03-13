CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,942 shares of company stock worth $7,750,541 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

CDNA stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.