Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CATM. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.79 on Friday. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $74,035.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,021,377.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,095 shares of company stock worth $1,430,386. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,917,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 83,749 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

