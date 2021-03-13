Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,074,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,806.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $1,101,468.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $132,783.64.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50.

Cardlytics stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

