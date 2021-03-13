Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 329.9% from the February 11th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,857,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

CPSR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 124,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,087. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.